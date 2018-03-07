Kewell 'can't stress enough' how much the home support helps his team

Harry Kewell has praised the part Crawley Town’s fans have played in his side’s record-breaking home run.

And he’s urging them to turn up the volume again on Saturday when Reds go for their sixth win in a row and eighth out of the last nine at the Checkatrade Stadium against Morecambe.

“Our fans have got a massive part to play between now and the end of the season and I can’t stress enough how their support at home helps us,” said the Head Coach.

“When they are urging the team on and when they are getting behind the boys you can visibly see it lift the confidence levels of the team.

“The boys have all commented on the atmosphere in recent weeks. When I came here several supporters told me that if the team work hard and give everything for the shirt that the Crawley fans will get behind them.

“I don’t think there has been any lack of effort all season, but what we have managed to do since November is turn our form around at home and I know the fans appreciate that we are trying to entertain them as well – and get results.

“We’ve got six home games left starting on Saturday and I know if we approach each game with the right attitude and continue to work as hard as we have been that we can get a result in each and every one of them. Sure, it will be tough but we’ve got to approach each game the same.

“We’ll worry about the league table at the end of the season.”