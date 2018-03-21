Kewell on 'embarrassing' amount of free-kicks and Wycombe's style

Harry Kewell said Wycombe Wanderers got an 'embarrassing' amount of free-kicks as his side lost 3-2 at the Checkatrade.com Stadium tonight (Wednesday).

Goals from Nathan Tyson, Adebayo Akinfenwa and Sido Jomboti ended Crawley Town's six-game unbeaten home run.

But Kewell was unimpressed with the referee and Wycombe's style of play. He said: "Every time they fell down they got a free kick. It was actually embarrassing.

"I was not disappointed with the way my players played. We played the right way. If that’s the way Wycombe want to play that’s fair enough, congratulations to them.

"Long ball and hope. It wasn’t as if they scored from open play. They made the referee make decisions and Jacobson has a wonderful delivery and with that came three goals.

"But again, rewatch the goals, there was interference with pulling shirts on my players."

Kewell praised his centre back pairing of Mark Connolly and Joe McNerney.

He said: "I thought Connolly was excellent and Joe was outstanding with the way they dealt with Akinfenwa. We looked at the stats in the first half and they played 25 ball long and he only won seven.

"For me they were fantastic and strong. You play the game and you try to play it right and you need help sometimes and and I don’t think the ref helped."

Karlan Ahearne-Grant and Panutche Camara scored the Crawley goals and Kewell was pleased witjh the latter's performance.

He said: "He was a bit excited at the start by chasing everything down but I thought he was good. He just needs to know those little moments like when to get into the box and not to get into the box, when to pass and not to pass, but I thought he was excellent."

