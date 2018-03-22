Kewell's message to prolific to Ahearne-Grant: 'You think Ronaldo and Messi get shy of scoring?'

Crawley Town head coach Harry Kewell has told goal machine Karlan Ahearne-Grant 'don;t ever be shy of scoring'.

The Charlton loanee scored his seventh goal in eight games as the Reds lost 3-2 to Wycombe Wanderers on Wednesday night.

And Kewell praised his performance against Wycombe and the impact he has had on the team.

He said: "He’s a wonderful talent and I thought he had Moore on toast today. We looked at Moore, he’s from Arsenal and he wants to get up and down but I thought Karlan had him in his pocket with the pace and power.

"You just need to have that grit between your teeth and don’t ever be shy of scoring. You think Ronaldo and Messi get shy of scoring? You just have to take and take and take."

It was a surprise when Crawley secured the services of the 20-year-old, who has played 52 games for Charlton.

But Kewell said: "I think he wants to play football. And it goes back with the question everyone says ‘oh there’s a stigma to League Two football to play long’. Not really.

"Players only follow manager’s orders. When you get to team who wants to play football and your force them to play, they can pay. Karlan has come in and given my team a big boost. I am not going to lie, he’s given them confidence but he wants to come and learn the game properly."

