Kewell's team will continue to play the same way as they prepare for Cheltenham

Harry Kewell has said his players will continue to go about playing the same way as they look to bounce back from their midweek defeat to Wycombe Wanderers.

The Reds face Cheltenham Town at the Checkatrade.com Stadium tomorrow (Saturday) - three days after their six-game unbeaten run came to an end with a 3-2 defeat to Gareth Ainsworth's men.

The style Kewell has installed at Crawley has won a lot of plaudits for it's free-flowing, attacking style. and after seeing Wycombe's long-ball tactics, was pleased with the way his players continued the philosophy.

He said: ""I was not disappointed with the way my players played. We played the right way. If that’s the way Wycombe want to play that’s fair enough, congratulations to them."

And he added that will continue against Cheltenham as they look to force the opposition to adapt to their style.

Kewell said: "If you give any team time and space on the ball they will pass and move it. We won’t look much further than how we played them the last time.

"We won’t go too in depth. Football’s all about ourselves, we will go about our game and you have to try and force the opposition to adapt to your game. And if you force that then you have an edge but you have to maintain that edge and you have to be confident enough to continue it."

Dean Cox made an appearance on the subs bench last week against Carlisle United but was missing from Wednesday's squad.

But Kewell said: "He’s working hard like everybody else. It’s a tough period to throw yourself back in the mix. The team had a great pre-season and they have worked solidly. But he’s working hard like everyone else and when his chance comes I am sure he will take it."

Josh Yorwerth returns after suspension but Billy Clifford (ankle) and Thomas Verheydt (knee) are still injured.

Crawley are unbeaten in both home Football League games against the Robins having won one and drawn one while Cheltenham have won three of their last four matches against the Reds in all competitions.

Crawley Town fans have their say on Kewell being favourite for Charlton job



Ahearne-Grant ‘proud’ of ‘outstanding’ Crawley performance despite defeat to Wycombe