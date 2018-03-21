Kewell: 'We'll keep working hard right until the last minute of the last game of the season'

Harry Kewell says his players will ‘keep working hard right until the last minute of the last game of the season’.

The Reds have two more points than they totalled last season and still have nine games left in this campaign.

And they have an opportunity to pick up six more points in the next week when they look to continue their good home form with games against Wycombe Wanderers tonight (Wednesday) and Cheltenham Town on Saturday.

Kewell said: “They are important games but no more so than any other this season.

“Let’s see how the table looks after Cheltenham. It would be great to have got six points which would get us nearer to the play-offs but whatever happens we won’t be slackening off.

“We’ve got two more points than we did last season and there are still nine games to be played. How far can we go? That is the challenge to the players.

“We’ll keep working hard right until the last minute of the last game of the season.”

But Kewell knows the next two games will be a challenge having lost to both sides away from home earlier in the season.

He said: “They are going to be two tough games but to be honest I don’t look any further forward than our next challenge which is Wycombe on Wednesday.

“We lost up there in November and it was a turning point in our season. Since then our form has been pretty consistent, especially at home.

"They are a good side who have been in the play-offs and around the automatic promotion places for much of the season. They have a goal threat in Akinfenwa as everyone knows and their away record is one of the best in the division.”

But Kewell knows how open this league is. He added: “On any given day in League Two this season any team can beat another regardless of league position and we think we can give anyone a game, especially at home. We don’t fear anyone – we relish the different challenge posed by every team we play.

“It’s a very busy week. We didn’t get back from Carlisle until early on Sunday morning and since then it’s been about recovery and planning for Wednesday.

“As soon as that’s over we can look forward to Saturday. Cheltenham beat us earlier in the season and they are another team capable on their day of beating the top sides in this division so we’ll respect them and work on ways whereby we can impose our style and hopefully get three points.”

The lowdown on Wycombe Wanderers



Kewell praises his side's 'strength and character' at Carlisle