Landsale saves the day as Bridges come away with a point

It’s quite difficult to see quite how Bridges only came away with only a point from this match, but it could have been even worse but for a goal-line clearance by John Lansdale in added time!

Bridges hit the crossbar no fewer than three times as they dominated long periods of the game, but whilst Worthing United recorded their first draw of the season, this was the seventh time that Bridges have had to share the points, something that leaves them in fifth place despite having lost fewer matches (just two) than anyone else.

Worthing opened brightly enough with both Sam Blundell and Paul Dourthe firing just over from distance, but Bridges responded with Lansdale wide from long range and then over as he followed up as Matt Evans made a good save from Connor French. French saw another effort held and he was the first to connect with the crossbar with Mitchell Casselman not quite able to follow up.

Lansdale, without a goal this season, provided a series of long throws, one falling to skipper Jamie Crellin, whose own goal drought this season couldn’t be broken as his low shot was held by Evans,

Darryl Siaw had been a constant menace in the first half and he was next to crash a shot against the bar. But after 57 minutes he shuffled into position to strike a left foot shot low inside the near post to give Bridges the lead they warranted. But just four minutes later, in an attempt to clear inside the box, Siaw caught Dourthe and the referee quickly pointed to the spot. Despite the visitors’ protests, the penalty stood and Blundell left Kieran Thorp with no chance for the equaliser.

Bridges continued to dominate and Evans made an excellent save, coming off his line to deny the ever dangerous Nathan Crabb, and Lansdale saw efforts go just over and wide. But it needed a good tip over by Thorp to keep out a stinging volley by Jordan Layton before Lansdale struck the crossbar from a free kick.

Crellin and Bradley Peters looked virtually unbeatable at the back for the visitors, but they still needed that last ditch clearance by the ever willing Lansdale.

Aerotron Man of the Match – Bradley Peters..

Worthing: M.Evans; C.Williamson; J.Maher; J.Layton; K.Bukleb; J.Fuller; J.McKernan (L.Robinson, 70); H.Moulton; S.Blundell (L.Miller, 77); P.Dourthe (D.Alabi, 70); P.Rose.

Unused Subs. – J.Patching; N.Chellel..

Booked – Layton (64); Miller (90).

Bridges: K.Thorp; L.Collins; N.Simpson; L.Hall; J.Lansdale; J.Crellin; N.Crabb; D.Siaw; C.French; M.Casselman (B.Murphy-McVey, 82); B.Peters.

Unused Subs: T.Berry; N.Koo-Boothe.

Booked: French (58); Collins (69); Simpson (90); Siaw (90+2).

Referee: Cieran Fiddler.