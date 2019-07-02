League One and Two transfer LIVE: Sunderland favourite wanted by Sheffield Wednesday, Ex-Newcastle winger training with Southend

Sunderland expected to sign another two players - as mentioned by owner Stewart Donald on Sunday
Sunderland expected to sign another two players - as mentioned by owner Stewart Donald on Sunday

The transfer window is in full swing and League One and Two clubs are right in the thick of it.

Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer action from across the two divisions by following our live blog. Don't forget to refresh!