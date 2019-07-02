League One and Two transfer LIVE: Sunderland favourite wanted by Sheffield Wednesday, Ex-Newcastle winger training with Southend Sunderland expected to sign another two players - as mentioned by owner Stewart Donald on Sunday The transfer window is in full swing and League One and Two clubs are right in the thick of it. Keep up-to-date with all the latest transfer action from across the two divisions by following our live blog. Don't forget to refresh! Bognor hope trials day will lead to new squad additions