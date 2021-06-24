League Two fixtures 2021/22: 7 standout fixtures for Crawley Town and why
Following the release of fixtures across the EFL for the 2021-22 season, Crawley Townwill prepare to compete in their seventh League Two season since suffering relegation in 2015, with these key fixtures worth looking out for.
Hartlepool United (A) 7th August 2021
A big opening weekend for Crawley sees them travel to Victoria Park as they face newly promoted Hartlepool United. The eyes of League Two will be watching as the Reds try and spoil the Pools’ homecoming, following their thrilling playoff triumph over Torquay United. Hartlepool’s’ devastating relegation in 2017 saw them drop out of the EFL for the first time in 96 years, and the players will be desperate to avoid an immediate return to the National League.
SEE ALSO Crawley Town boss John Yems reacts to opening day trip to Hartlepool United | League Two 2021/22 fixtures: With trips to Hartlepool United and Carlisle United, here's how far Crawley Town have to travel next season - and how long it will take them | League Two fixtures 2021/22: Crawley Town's complete fixture list
Salford City (H) 17th August 2021
The bookies’ favourites for promotion this season, Salford City have established themselves as a League Two side and will have their sights set on the third tier this campaign. Crawley are yet to lose to the Ammies since their promotion in 2019, winning two and drawing two, but this season’s Salford side could give the Reds their toughest test yet.
Forest Green Rovers (A) 21st August 2021
Another side promoted from the National League in recent years, Forest Green Rovers will be looking to achieve promotion, preferably automatically. They spent large amounts of last season in and around the top three, but eventually had to settle for a playoff place, where they lost to Newport in an incredible 5-4 aggregate tie. It was a familiar feeling of playoff heartache for the Rovers, who suffered the same fate against Tranmere in 2019.
Sutton United (H) 16th Oct 2021
Crawley’s closest thing to a derby in the 2021-22 league season will most likely be their two clashes with newly promoted Sutton United, their closest opponents for this campaign. In October the U’s make the short trip down to the People’s Pension Stadium for what will be an intriguing fixture. One thing these clubs have in common is that they have both enjoyed FA Cup giant killings over Leeds United at home in recent years, with Sutton beating them 1-0 back in 2017.
Bristol Rovers (H) 29th December 2021
The Reds’ last game of 2021 will be a big one as one of the League Two title favourites will visit the People’s Pension Stadium. Bristol Rovers return to the fourth tier for the first time since the 2015-16 season, but they will not want to stay for long. Their transfer activity is an early indicator of their intentions, and the Gas usually bring a vocal following on their travels, which could make this game a thriller, as Crawley look to bow out of a memorable year in style.
Northampton Town (A) 8th January 2022
The Cobblers were playoff champions in the curtailed League Two season when they demolished Exeter 4-0 in the final, but Northampton were unable to survive the drop in their first season back in League One. It’s a new-look side to the one Crawley remember from 2019, but they will certainly be in contention for a playoff finish, and Crawley will have to be at their very best to come close to replicating their 4-0 Boxing Day thrashing of Northampton in their last meeting.
Sutton United (A) 2nd April 2022
Crawley will travel to Gander Green Lane going into the business end of the season and can expect a stern challenge when they meet the U’s again. Sutton United will have renovated their pitch, swapping the synthetic 3G surface for grass to comply with the EFL’s regulations. Gander Green Lane has never been an easy place to go – Premier League side Arsenal were only able to put 2 past Sutton when they met in the FA Cup in 2017 – but given the proximity of the two sides, Crawley can expect to have a large following behind them for this match.