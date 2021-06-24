League Two fixtures 2021/22: 7 standout fixtures for Crawley Town and why

Hartlepool United (A) 7th August 2021

A big opening weekend for Crawley sees them travel to Victoria Park as they face newly promoted Hartlepool United. The eyes of League Two will be watching as the Reds try and spoil the Pools’ homecoming, following their thrilling playoff triumph over Torquay United. Hartlepool’s’ devastating relegation in 2017 saw them drop out of the EFL for the first time in 96 years, and the players will be desperate to avoid an immediate return to the National League.

Crawley Town boss John Yems with assistant Lee Bradbury

Salford City (H) 17th August 2021

The bookies’ favourites for promotion this season, Salford City have established themselves as a League Two side and will have their sights set on the third tier this campaign. Crawley are yet to lose to the Ammies since their promotion in 2019, winning two and drawing two, but this season’s Salford side could give the Reds their toughest test yet.

Forest Green Rovers (A) 21st August 2021

Another side promoted from the National League in recent years, Forest Green Rovers will be looking to achieve promotion, preferably automatically. They spent large amounts of last season in and around the top three, but eventually had to settle for a playoff place, where they lost to Newport in an incredible 5-4 aggregate tie. It was a familiar feeling of playoff heartache for the Rovers, who suffered the same fate against Tranmere in 2019.

Sutton United (H) 16th Oct 2021

Crawley’s closest thing to a derby in the 2021-22 league season will most likely be their two clashes with newly promoted Sutton United, their closest opponents for this campaign. In October the U’s make the short trip down to the People’s Pension Stadium for what will be an intriguing fixture. One thing these clubs have in common is that they have both enjoyed FA Cup giant killings over Leeds United at home in recent years, with Sutton beating them 1-0 back in 2017.

Bristol Rovers (H) 29th December 2021

The Reds’ last game of 2021 will be a big one as one of the League Two title favourites will visit the People’s Pension Stadium. Bristol Rovers return to the fourth tier for the first time since the 2015-16 season, but they will not want to stay for long. Their transfer activity is an early indicator of their intentions, and the Gas usually bring a vocal following on their travels, which could make this game a thriller, as Crawley look to bow out of a memorable year in style.

Northampton Town (A) 8th January 2022

The Cobblers were playoff champions in the curtailed League Two season when they demolished Exeter 4-0 in the final, but Northampton were unable to survive the drop in their first season back in League One. It’s a new-look side to the one Crawley remember from 2019, but they will certainly be in contention for a playoff finish, and Crawley will have to be at their very best to come close to replicating their 4-0 Boxing Day thrashing of Northampton in their last meeting.

Sutton United (A) 2nd April 2022