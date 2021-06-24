League Two fixtures 2021/22: Crawley Town's complete fixture list

It's not long now before Crawley Town kick off their 2021/22 campaign.

By Mark Dunford
Thursday, 24th June 2021, 9:17 am

And today (Thursday), they found out their fixture list for the season.

Some fixtures could be moved for broadcast reasons as the season progresses and some could also be postponed should the side progress in the domestic cup competitions (remember the FA Cup run last season?!).

Here is Crawley Town s full fixture list:

August

Saturday 7th August Hartlepool United1 v Crawley Town

Saturday 14th August Crawley Town v Harrogate Town

Tuesday 17th August Crawley Town v Salford City

Crawley Town boss John Yems

Saturday 21st August Forest Green Rovers v Crawley Town

Saturday 28th August Crawley Town v Northampton Town

September

Saturday 4th September Bristol Rovers v Crawley Town

Saturday 11th September Crawley Town v Carlisle United

Saturday 18th September Colchester United v Crawley Town

Saturday 25th September Crawley Town v Bradford City

October

Saturday 2nd October Tranmere Rovers v Crawley Town

Saturday 9th October Rochdale v Crawley Town

Saturday 16th October Crawley Town v Sutton United

Tuesday 19th October Crawley Town v Exeter City

Saturday 23rd October Scunthorpe United v Crawley Town

Saturday 30th October Crawley Town v Port Vale

November

Saturday 13th November Swindon Town v Crawley Town

Saturday 20th November Barrow v Crawley Town

Tuesday 23rd November Crawley Town v Newport County

Saturday 27th November Crawley Town v Mansfield Town

December

Tuesday 7th December Walsall v Crawley Town

Saturday 11th December Leyton Orient v Crawley Town

Saturday 18th December Crawley Town v Oldham Athletic

Sunday 26th December Stevenage v Crawley Town

Wednesday 29th December Crawley Town v Bristol Rovers

January

Saturday 1st January Crawley Town vColchester United

Saturday 8th January Northampton Town v Crawley Town

Saturday 15th January Carlisle United v Crawley Town

Saturday 22nd January Crawley Town v Tranmere Rovers

Saturday 29th January Bradford City v Crawley Town

February

Saturday 5th February Crawley Town v Stevenage

Tuesday 8th February Harrogate Town v Crawley Town

Saturday 12th February Crawley Town v Hartlepool United

Saturday 19th February Salford City v Crawley Town

Saturday 26th February Crawley Town v Forest Green Rovers

March

Saturday 5th March Crawley Town v Scunthorpe United

Saturday 12th March Port Vale v Crawley Town

Tuesday 15th March Exeter City v Crawley Town

Saturday 19th March Crawley Town v Swindon Town

Saturday 26th March Crawley Town v Rochdale

]April

Saturday 2nd April Sutton United v Crawley Town

Saturday 9th April Crawley Town v Barrow

Friday 15th April Newport County v Crawley Town

Monday 18th April,Crawley Town v Walsall

Saturday 23rd April Mansfield Town v Crawley Town

Saturday 30th April Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

May

Saturday 7th May Oldham Athletic v Crawley Town

Here's how far Crawley Town have to travel next season - and how long it will take them.

The key dates Crawley Town fans need to know.

League TwoMansfield TownNorthampton Town