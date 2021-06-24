League Two fixtures 2021/22: Who do you Crawley Town face on the opening day of the season? And who do they face on Boxing Day?

John Yems' side will face Hartlepool United award on Saturday August 7.

On Boxing Day the Reds travel to Stevenage and on New Year's Day they host Colchester United.

The fixture list was released today (Thursday).

The draws for the Papa Johns Trophy and Carabao Cup will also take place today.

The Reds already know two teams they will face in the group stage of the Papa Johns Trophy. Group G will see Reds face Charlton Athletic and Leyton Orient plus one u23 side.

