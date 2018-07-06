Let's get behind our Gareth at the World Cup

It's a headline we can only dream about writing - former Crawley schoolboy leads England to World Cup glory.

And it could come a reality come Sunday July 15 if former Hazelwick pupil Gareth Southgate leads England out at the Luzhniki Stadium, Moscow.

But let's not get too far ahead of ourselves, we have the small matter of a quarter-final against Sweden tomorrow (Saturday) and then potentially a semi-final on Wednesday against Croatia or Russia.

Post your messages of good luck to Gareth on our Crawley Observer Facebook page.

And one Crawley resident is disappointed the town is not getting behind the England manager.

@Leggy-lynne tweeted: "So disappointed to see that Crawley has no banners around the town to wish our boy @GarethSouthgate good luck in the World Cup. Have some civic pride and celebrate the achievements of a Son of Crawley"

One person trying to get Hazelwick some air time in Russia is Dave Smith. He posted on Facebook, with a picture of a Hazelwick blazer: "I’m starting it now... if this post gets a million likes then Gareth Southgate has to wear his Hazelwick blazer to the World Cup Final"

In reply to that Facebook post, Jodie Hobson said: "I got one of his old text books in school and it was like finding gold."

Southgate grew up in Crawley and went to Pound Hill Juniors and Hazelwick.

