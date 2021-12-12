Crawley Town player ratings

Leyton Orient 1, Crawley Town 2 - player ratings: 'Inspirational' Francomb takes man of the match, but who else stood out for the Reds?

It was a superb performance that saw Crawley Town beat Leyton Orient 2-1 at the The Breyer Group Stadium.

By Mark Dunford
Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:02 am
Updated Sunday, 12th December 2021, 10:08 am

Alain Harper and the GH Away Day travel fans did the player ratings for this game.

Leyton Orient 1-2 Crawley Town: Kwesi Appiah scores winner as Reds recover from Glenn Morris own goal to gain crucial three points

They said: "That was an absolute great team performance yesterday, and probably the best since the Leeds United game last season, it was going to be difficult decision from that performance to pick the man of the match on the coach but in the end it was a landslide victory for George Francomb.

"These are the player ratings for the Leyton Orient match as discussed on the GH supporters coach coming home from the great performance from the team."

1. Glenn Morris 7

Didn't have to make a save all game but was deceived by the cross come shot that he touched into his own net for their equaliser at 1-1.

Photo Sales

2. Archie Davies 8

Played as a wing back and caused the Orient defenders problems all afternoon - as well as doing his defensive duties

Photo Sales

3. Ludwig Francillette 9

One of the back three who didn't put a foot wrong all afternoon.

Photo Sales

4. Tony Craig 9

Another great performance from Tony certainly putting his critics to shame as he continues to be another of the dominant central defenders

Photo Sales
Leyton Orient
Next Page
Page 1 of 4