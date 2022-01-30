Leyton Orient, Northampton Town, Rochdale, Colchester United and now Bradford City - how Crawley Town do love playing away!

Colchester, Rochdale, Barrow, Orient, Northampton and now yet another away scalp, this time at Bradford City - thanks to a 95th minute Tony Craig winner!

It wasn’t that long ago that Crawley struggled to put two passes together away from home, let alone win the game. Times are certainly changing at Crawley Town. The feel good factor is most certainly back in the town.

Tony Craig was the match winner at Bradford City for Crawley

All thanks to a magician called John Yems and his merry bunch of Red men.

If the season stopped tomorrow, god forbid it does, but we’d all be happy with how proceedings have gone. Having said that, being a football fan you always want more. It’s human nature to strive to be the best at everything you do.

Now I know I mentioned this a few weeks ago, and I’m going to mention it again.

The play offs are by no means beyond us this season. We just need to keep the belief and hunger that has got us to within seven points of the end of season show piece. Since we’ve been a football league club we’ve always been up against it ruffling feathers as we go.

The big boys hate playing against us because they know we raise our game to levels that they just can’t cope with.

What we need to start doing now is beating the teams that on paper we are expected to beat, like the Stevenage’s and the Scunthorpe’s of this world. If we do that then we really won’t be far away from that magic top seven.