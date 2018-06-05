'Like the look of this, good tier signing!' Fans react to Crawley Town's first summer signing

Crawley Town fans have welcomed the club's first summer signing.

Midfielder George Francomb joined the Reds today on a two-year contract from AFC Wimbledon.

The 26-year-old joins after spending six seasons with AFC Wimbledon. He helped the Dons win promotion to League One after joining the club on a permanent basis in 2013, making 205 appearances. A right-sided player who can operate in midfield or defence, he scored 13 goals whilst at Wimbledon.

What do you think of the signing? Who else should Crawley be targetting? Comment on our dedicated Facebook page here

Francomb said: "I’m delighted to be joining Crawley and I am looking forward to working under Harry Kewell. I know the type of football he likes to play and that really appeals to me. It’s a good little club and I’m looking forward to joining up with the other lads at pre-season and cracking on.”

And Reds fans have celebrated the signing on social media.

Connor Perry tweeted: "not a bad singing that @crawleytown @HarryKewell 41 apps in league 1 last season a good positive first singing [sic]! #upthereds", while Ellis Barton said: "Like the look of this, good tier signing! Bolster up the midfield too!"

Matt Howlett also tweeted: "Decent player," and @ZeroTomTomZero added: "Yes come on! Brilliant!".

AFC Wimbledon FC said goodbye by tweeting: "Good luck to George Francomb who has today signed a contract with @crawleytown. Thanks for 5 seasons of memories and good luck for the future."

Crawley Town sign AFC Wimbledon and former Tottenham youth midfielder



Crawley Town’s Dannie Bulman believes Reds can be the next Accrington Stanley