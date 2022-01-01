LIVE: Crawley Town 3, Colchester United 1 RECAP: Reds start New Year with three points as Nadesan hits brace

Crawley Town enjoyed three points to start 2022 with a 3-1 win over Colchester United.

By Mark Dunford
Saturday, 1st January 2022, 4:58 pm

Crawley Town take on Colchester United at the People's Pension Stadium

Crawley Town v Colchester United - LIVE

  • Reds and Colchester have not played since December 11
  • Crawley are currently 18th while the U’s are 20th in League Two
Fantastic performance from Crawley Town! Well-deserved three points

What a win!

Grego-Cox replace Will Ferry

5 added minutes here

88 mins - Ferry booked

82 Bansul McNulty and Ashford on for Nichols and Nadesan - the latter getting a standing ovation

Bansul-McNulty ready to come on for Reds

It’s 3-1

76 mins - Powell hits crossbar with the free-kick

