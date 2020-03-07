'Long may it continue' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after convincing home victory over Oldham

Crawley Town manager John Yems said his side are 'giving everything' after extending their impressive home form with a 3-0 win over Oldham this afternoon.

Goals from Ricky German, Ashley Nadesan and Bez Lubala saw Reds clinch three points in convincing fashion and Yems said all the credit must go to his players.

Speaking to the club's website, he said: "Credit to all the players, everyone of them.

"After the week we've had with injuries and illnesses, you can't fault them.

"The lads have given everything since I've been here and they're carrying on doing that. We done well against a good side."

Despite winning with only 37 per cent possession, Yems said the game plan wasn't to soak up the pressure and play on the break .

He added: "We knew they would have the ball but we didn't mind them having it when they had it in their penalty box.

"We played to our strengths and we got it right at the end. We did want we wanted to do and long may it continue."

Commenting on the impact of substitutes Jack Powell and Tarryn Allarakhia, Yems said: "They gave us something a bit different.

"People are coming on, knowing their jobs and knowing what they've got to do. If the other boys start doing it as well, that's the sort of result you get.

"We can only do what we can do which is play, commit and work hard. If we deserve something, nine times out of ten we'll get it."