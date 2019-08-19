Action from Loxwood v Crawley Down Gatwick

Loxwood sunk by Crawley Down Gatwick late show in seven-goal thriller - picture special

Two goals in the last seven minutes from substitutes Russell Malton and Michael Belli saw Crawley Down Gatwick come from 3-2 down to win 4-3 at Loxwood in the Premier Division on Saturday.

Alfie Gritt opened the scoring for the Magpies on ten minutes before Lewis Croal levelled four minutes later. Gritt netted again on 57 minutes but Croal pegged Loxwood back once again four minutes later. Gritt completed his hat-trick on 72 minutes to put the Magpies ahead once more but Malton and Belli struck at the death to give the three points to the Anvils. Our photographer Steve Robards managed to capture the action for an enthralling game.

Loxwood's Alfie Gritt
Loxwood's Callum Jenkins
Crawley Down Gatwick's Josh Brown
Loxwood captain Josh Courtney
