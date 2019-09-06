Macclesfield Town v Crawley Town preview: Continued passion and quality can drive Reds to victory

After a chaotic last week with three incredible wins, Crawley will look to continue with another win as they travel to Macclesfield Town in League Two on Saturday.

Last week the Reds had three dramatic wins as they completed a comeback to win 3-2 at Leyton Orient after being 1-0 and 2-1 down. Then came the famous Carabao Cup win against Norwich, and the week was capped off with a dramatic 90th minute winner by Ollie Palmer against Cheltenham. It was a fantastic week for Crawley, who will look to use this as momentum for the Macclesfield game.

It won’t be an easy task though, as Macclesfield have started the season strongly, sitting seventh in the table, level on points with Crawley. It’s been a great start for Macclesfield, who only managed to survive relegation on the final day of last season and many predicted they’d have a similar campaign this season.

The Silkmen have won three, drawn one and lost two of their opening six games. They were also not helped by Sol Campbell leaving his position as manager early on in the season.

Despite this, they haven’t dipped in form and are still continuing to play well and surprising many people this season. Theo Archibald has impressed for the Silkmen this season, he has two goals this season and has been a big danger for Macclesfield, after signing in the summer.

Crawley are also looking good at the moment, which should shape it up to be a good, entertaining game. Crawley have continued to impress in the league and have back to back wins in the league currently.

Ollie Palmer has really improved his form, with three goals in two league games, staking his claim to a place in the starting eleven. However, Crawley lost Filipe Morais on loan to Oldham Athletic on deadline day, as he left on a season long loan.

It was a disappointing departure as he was a fan favourite, however he left due to family reasons. Crawley will have to deal without him and hope other players can perform when needed.

If Crawley put in another performance with the passion and the quality they had in recent weeks they should hopefully pick up all three points again and boost themselves into a play-off position.

