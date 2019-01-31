'Manchester United midfielder joins us having trained with world class coaches' says Crawley Town chief

Crawley Town director of football Selim Gaygusuz believes their new signing from Manchester United will make a real impact.

Midfielder Matty Willock has joined Reds on a transfer deadline day loan deal which will see him remain at the League Two club until the end of the season.

The 22-year-old is yet to make a senior appearance for the Premier League giants, but has played in the Dutch League as well as the Scottish Premiership on loan.

He was an unused substitute for two of United's Premier League games during the 2016-17 season.

Reacting to the new addition, Gaygusuz said: "We are really excited to have such a young and versatile player like Matty joining us for the rest of the season.

READ: Crawley Town make deadline day signing from Manchester United.



"Having come from Manchester United, we know that he has been trained by some world class coaches in multi-million pound facilities, so I'm sure he is well prepared to make an impact for us. We really wish him all the best here and hope it is a real success both for him and the club."

Willock will join up with the squad on Thursday and is expected to be available for Saturday's trip to Bury.