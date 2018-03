Crawley Town's match with Wycombe Wanderers has been postponed.

The Beast from the East has taken it's toll on football grounds across the country and Crawley's pitch was deemed unplayable after a 2.30pm pitch inspection.

The forecast is much warmer but wetter for Saturday, but the days leading up to today has left the pitch frozen.

Former Crawley Town boss Steve Evans gives Peterborough play-off promotion promise



WEATHER CHAOS: SCFL teams can call off games early - but must follow steps