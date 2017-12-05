Matt Gray on Dermot Drummy: ‘He always put everyone else first’

Dermot Drummy was a ‘great manager’ and ‘a great person,who would always put everyone else first’.

This was the tribute to the man who knew the former Chelsea youth coach best at his time at Crawley Town - his assistant Matt Gray.

Gray was shocked and saddened when he heard them news of Drummy passing last Monday. He said: “Not only haveI lost someone who was great to work with but I have also lost a true friend.”

Gray teamed up with Drummy for the Crawley Town job in April 2016 after a mutual friend put them together. It was the first time the pair had met, but each knew of one another before. And Gray had no hesitation in teaming up with Drummy.

He said: “He had an excellent record both at Arsenal and Chelsea and the players he brought through. Even last week we saw four players who made their England debuts. He worked with Jack Cork, Dominic Solanke. Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Tammy Abrahams.”

And Gray said the tributes that have appeared after the tragic news have been amazing and well-deserved. He said: “To have two of the biggest clubs in the world in Arsenal and Chelsea wear blank armbands in the Premier League just goes to show how many people and lives he has touched.”

At Crawley Town, Drummy made a big impression with players, staff and fans alike. Gray said: “Whether it was fans, cleaners, the tea ladies, office staff right through to how he managed the football staff from the physio to fitness coaches, was brilliant.

“He was a great manager, very forward thinking, and a great person. He would always put everyone else first, he was very very caring.

“He would help players on and off the pitch, just like he has done me. He’s been a true friend to me.”

Gray also added he would have loved to work with Drummy again.

And what were Drummy’s best qu alities? Gray said: “How open, honest, caring, thoughtful he was. The biggest strength he had is that he wanted to try and make everyone at the club the best person and professional they could be.

“My thoughts are with Carol, Nick, Joe and Mabel.”