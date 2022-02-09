'Maybe we can play the other 19 games away from home' - Crawley Town boss John Yems after a brilliant away win at Harrogate Town

Remi Oteh opened the scoring with his first goal for the club before Brahima Diarra equalised for the Sulphurites. But Crawley's heads did not drop and Nick Tsaroulla and Tom Nichols scored to give Crawley a brilliant win on the road.

And Yems was full of praise for his team. He said: "I think at times we played better on Saturday. But today we got our just rewards. We worked hard but again I think the referee did his best to ruin it for us in the first half, I thought 'here we go, another one of them'.

"We earned it tonight. I could hear the sighs going round the place when it went 1-1, people going 'here we go again, Crawley are going to melt' I could feel it.

"But no, we turned a corner, the subs came on and were brilliant and that's what they are there for. They are there to be used and not just make the numbers up."

And the gaffer was not surprised when they fought back after letting in an equaliser.

He said: "It impresses me but I know what they can do, I see it every day in training. If we don't do that, we don't win games.

"We have to do it consistently now. Maybe we can play the other 19 games away from home and we will be alright.

"You can't fault anyone tonight, everyone put in a shift and that's what it's got to be."

And goalscorer Tsaroulla couldn't hide his pride in the post match interview.

Crawley Town boss John Yems

He said: "We are buzzing, I am so proud of all the boys.

"We completely dominated the game and showed great character to come back [from the equaliser]. We have got such a good spirit in the squad and so many talented players and I think everyone turned up tonight."