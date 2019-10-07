Midweek rest will do the Reds some good after difficult trip to Forest Green - Crawley Town opinion

It was always going to be a difficult match with the form that Forest Green Rovers had been showing of late, but the visitors handed the three points over as they gave away two penalties, one in each half.

The final score 3-1 to the home side was probably about right, although Crawley did have chances but failed to capitalise on them and only got a consolation goal when 3 -0 down from Mason Bloomfield which maintained their run of games that they had scored in.

Goalscorer Mason Bloomfield

This result sent Forest Green Rovers to the top of the League and Crawley dropped to 13th.

The first penalty was from a Crawley perspective was not easy to see why it was awarded, Glenn Morris got the ball first and pushed it away with Mills falling over the keeper. The initial Mills spot kick was saved by Morris but the taker fired back the rebound to put the hosts ahead.

Crawley failed to find any form during the first half with Rovers dominating the midfield, time and time again the visitors gave up possession with sloppy passing or playing the long ball over the home defence but to no one.

At half time the 135 travellers were generally annoyed by the referee’s performance and I have to agree that they did have a point, but again Crawley didn’t create anything worthwhile during the first half.

The visiting supporters were always getting behind Crawley who started the brighter in the second half but all this was undone when on 52 minutes a breakaway by Forest’s Stevens and Winchester tore the visiting defence to ribbons allowing Collins time and space to fire a low shot past Morris. Then, if that was bad enough, minutes later the second penalty was awarded, no complaint this time as Camara up-ended Adams giving the referee no option but to ward the spot kick, the same penalty taker Mills made no mistake this time to give the home side a 3 goal lead.

The Red Devils pulled one back through Mason Bloomfield’s strike on 58minutes, his first for the club, but apart from a few half chances really didn’t look like getting back into the game with the supporters resigned to the fact that it was another trip home empty handed.

The only bright light in the latter stages was the introduction of Van Velzen on 78 minutes and he had a few flashes of brilliance and a strike in added time that just cleared the home cross bar which was as close as the team got to a second.

The team have a break this week with no midweek matches, hopefully some of the injured key players will soon be back as its obvious that we are missing a spark to get the impressive early form kick started again. Especially as we have sent out midfield players on loan in recent weeks, Powell to Aldershot, Smith to Yeovil and last week Payne to Ebbsfleet. I am ever the optimist and think this is only a reaction to some of the recent cup matches and that we will be back firing on all cylinders soon – starting with the pre Carabao Cup warm up against Colchester United at home this Saturday afternoon.

Up Up and Away

Bradford City - Saturday 19th October 3.00pm kick off. 43 now booked on for this trip.

The coach departs from the Stadium at 7.30am and the cost is £10.00 which includes the buffet lunch at the Dusty Miller at Barlborough on the way to the game.

Newport County - Tuesday 22nd October - kick off 7.45pm – 21 booked on for this trip – so we have plenty of seats available if you want to book on.

The coach departs from the Stadium at 2.00pm and the cost is £10.00 and will travel straight to Newport on the day with only a comfort/coffee break on the M4 - To book on any of the coaches please contact either me or Patrick.

