MK Dons v Crawley Town preview: Someone needs to start scoring or the Reds could slip closer to the bottom

After what was a disappointing point at home to Macclesfield last Saturday we are back on the road as Crawley Town face MK Dons.

There was very little fun to be had last time out as Reds were thrashed 4-0 at The People’s Pension Stadium. That result should be bettered this Saturday as it was a very poor showing from the Reds.

Lewis Young's deflected goal saw Crawley claim a point last week

A lack of goals is the issue at the moment for the Reds with it taking a heavy deflection to get past 23rd Macclesfield Town last Saturday.

Goals are proving to be tricky to come by and someone needs to start scoring goals or the Reds could see themselves slip even closer to the bottom two.

Nine points from 23rd Macclesfield should be enough for the Reds to keep themselves safe but if the form continues with no wins Reds could see that gap become seriously close and have a relegation battle on their hands.

A win needs to be picked up soon however, that’ll be tricky this week with automatic promotion MK Dons in good form.

MK have won their previous three games after what was a tricky spell for them, but their form looks to of turned and they are back up to 4th in the table.

A win could see them move into an automatic promotion spot if Mansfield fail to beat Cheltenham.

MK will be well up for the match as they obviously would prefer automatic promotion to the play-offs and Reds will have to be on top form to pick up any points against a very good side.

With rumours of a potential takeover of the club spinning around it’d be a good time for players and management to prove their worth if new owners do enter the club.

Performances will need to improve either way and we need to start with a good performance on Saturday.