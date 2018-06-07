New Crawley Down Gatwick manager James Day wants to build on Paul Cooper’s good work

New Crawley Down Gatwick manager James Day is keen to follow on in his former boss’s footsteps while adding his own stamp to the team.

The former assistant manager has been promoted to the hotseat of the SCFL Premier club after Paul Cooper stood down.

Cooper wants to take a break from football after 13 years in management.

Former Reserves team management duo Dean Blackmore and Karl Scott will be assistant manager and first team coach respectively while Jimmy Ferrar has left to become joint-manager of Division 1 club Alfold.

Day will be starting his fourth season at the club, having been appointed player/assistant manager to replace former No 2 Steve Barrow.

He said: “It’s an exciting challenge. I am looking forward to what is a different role. I have the same sort of philosophy as Paul, that’s why we dovetailed together so well.

“I would like to continue the good progress being made by Paul. Last season was probably slightly disappointing as we were sixth in November but finished 12th and reached a league cup final. We suffered after Christmas from a lot of injuries and unavailability.

“This season we are looking for a top-ten finish.

“I will be assessing our relatively big squad in pre-season as we will have no reserve team.”

Day, 33, previously played for Horsham YMCA, Broadbridge Heath, Billingshurst and Essex Senior League club Sawbridgeworth Town.

Crawley Down’s pre-season training begins on Tuesday, June 19 with their first pre-season friendly scheduled for July 7 away to Billingshurst.

