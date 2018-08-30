New Notts County manager to be announced at '10am’

Harry Kewell is expected to be announced as the new Notts County manager at 10am Friday.

The club's chairman Alan Hardy tweeted tonight (Thursday) in reply to a question about the announcement of the new boss : "Aiming for 10.00am but please don’t hold me to it if it’s late. It’s very busy here still."

He earlier tweeted: "Phew! A tough but very rewarding 5 days but got there. We now have a new Manager to announce tomorrow morning and at least 2 new players!"

Reds boss Kewell has been hotly tipped to be the new manager ever since Kevin Nolan was sacked. And reports from several media outlets suggested it was going to be today (Thursday).

But The Nottingham Post reported: "The Magpies have been locked in days of intense negotiations to bring the Australian to Meadow Lane from Crawley Town, with the two clubs haggling over compensation."

