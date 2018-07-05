New striker joins Crawley Town from Bradford City and is backed for ‘big impact’

Crawley Town have signed Bradford City striker Dominic Poleon and he has been backed to have a ‘big impact’ at the League Two club.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in wide areas, has played his career in the Championship and League One and joins on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

The Londoner started his career at Leeds United, making his full debut against Nottingham Forest in 2012 and went on to feature 29 times and score three goals in three seasons.

Poleon signed for Oldham Athletic, where he spent the next three seasons, making 68 appearances and scoring 11 goals.

He joined AFC Wimbledon in 2016 and scored 13 times in 49 appearances. Last season for Bradford he scored seven goals in 37 games.

Head Coach Harry Kewell said: “We’re delighted to have Dom on board. He can play up front or wide and it is important to have players comfortable in more than one position in the squad and he fits the bill.

“I think he’s going to make a big impact in League Two. He’s got lots of pace, can score goals and we’re pleased to have got this deal done.”

During the 2014-15 campaign, Poleon twice played against Reds for Oldham as a substitute.

He has also had loan spells in League One with Bury and Sheffield United.