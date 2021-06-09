New Three Bridges manager Crellin relishing new role

New Three Bridges manager Jamie Crellin

Former Bridges skipper Crellin was named as the club’s manager on Wednesday, May 26.

The defender joined the club as a player in July 2014 from Hastings United and was Bridges’ club captain for four seasons.

The centre-half won Bridges’ Supporters’ Player of the Year awards for 2015-16 and 2016-17. The defender also scooped the Managers’ Player of the Year in 2017-18.

An ankle injury in 2018 forced Crellin to end his career prematurely. The centre-back then joined Bridges’ backroom staff in 2019.

Crellin said: “I’m delighted and honoured to be given the opportunity to lead and manage this wonderful club at such a young age.

“I fell in love with the club, staff and chairman six years ago when I joined as a player.

“The club has been great to me so I’m proud to be given this opportunity.

“The boys have been great. I’ve been involved in the backroom staff for the past 18 months as first team coach and I think it was evident around the club that one day I’d take over from Paul (Faili, Bridges chairman) as manager.

“I’ve coached this group over the past 12 months and their application has been first class.

“I haven’t yet taken a session as manager but I don’t expect too much to change.

“We are back in for pre-season on the June 15 and I can’t wait to get going.”

Crellin admitted the transition from player to coach was difficult at first, but praised his players for easing him into his new role.

He added: “The first six months were tricky, going from club captain and being in the changing room every week with these boys as a team mate, to being there coach and now manager.

“The Covid situation and break has helped with that transition, but the boys have been first class in the change,