Crawley Town boss John Yems on events at Newcastle United and moving on from Leeds United in this year's FA Cup

The Reds made front and back pages of the nationals last season by beating Premier League Leeds United 3-0 in the third round.

But Yems now wants them to forget that and make a new chapter in their history this season.

A police officer interacts with Match Referee, Andre Marriner as he shares information regarding the medical emergency occurring in the stand during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur at St. James Park

He said: “Leeds United was last year. They are distant memories. They are good memories but let’s make sure we make new ones this season.”

The Reds starts their FA Cup journey at home against Tranmere Rovers on the weekend of November 6 and 7. Rovers have already beaten the Reds in the league with a 2-1 win at Prenton Park.

And Yems is glad they do not have to travel. He said: “It’s nice to be playing at home and not have to travel too far. We know what kind of team thy are but they also know us as well.

“It won’t be an easy game. They are a well run professional team from top to bottom.”

Yems' side suffered their first home league defeat of the season on Saturday in front of their biggest crowd - 3,572 - of the season.

They are hoping to bounce back against Exeter City on Tuesday night.

Yems also praised Newcastle United for the way the situation was handled when a Toon fan required medical treatment in their game against Tottenham on Sunday.

The game was suspended for around 20 minutes after the supporter was taken ill, with Spurs defender Sergio Reguilon alerting the referee to the emergency.

Teammate Eric Dier sprinted to the touchline medics to indicator a defibrillator was required in the stand at St. James’ Park.

The fan was in stable condition this morning (Monday).

And Yems wanted to highlight the Justin Edinburgh 3 Foundation - visit https://je3foundation.com/ - for what they do to get defibrillators into sports stadiums.

The foundation campaigns for legislative change on the installation of Automated External Defibrillators within health and sports facilities, while raising awareness of cardiac arrest and delivering CPR training.