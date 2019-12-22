No Christmas cheer for Reds fans - Crawley Town opinion

A decent opportunity for Crawley Town to try and prevent 2019 from being entirely ignominious was squandered at Boundary Park as they failed to hold on to an unlikely lead given to them by Lewis Young.

The extent of their loss of form is highlighted by the gain of only a single point in the past month in three matches against teams below them in the table.

The catalogue of missed opportunities lengthens game by game and the hopes of an improvement in fortune coming from the change of management have quickly evaporated. I shall sound like a stuck record if I cast further doubt on the board’s recent decisions but those actions speak louder than words.

At least John Yems sounded suitably hacked off in his post match interview. It was plain to see that he felt he had been let down by some of his players. He seemed not to recognise, however, that it is his job to ensure that does not happen.

After an evenly contested start Oldham Athletic raised their game and ensured another busy afternoon for Glenn Morris. The midfield often looked second best and the defence struggled to cope but just about managed. Help was at hand as Lewis Young scored a rare goal. After exchanging passes with Bez Lubala on the right wing he cut inside, made his own space, and shot stylishly low into the far corner.

This prompted an improved spell for the Reds with scoring opportunities created but no end product materialised. After the break Oldham came at us like the proverbial train and Reds spent much of the second half on the back foot.

They conceded the equaliser to David Wheater’s powerful header from a corner and the winner was scored by Mohammed Maouche from Scott Wilson’s precise pass. There was no accolade for Joe McNerney who was outjumped for the first and out-manoeuvred for the second goal.

The biggest disappointment for the hardened band of travelling supporters was that Reds offered very little in their efforts to fight back. The Latics mustered twice as many goal attempts as Crawley who failed to get another shot on target after Young’s goal. That statistic says it all with regard to our attacking deficiencies.

The busy holiday fixture list brings Northampton Town to Broadfield on Boxing Day. The Cobblers are a good footballing side and I am sure Crawley will raise their game appropriately. An improvement simply has to come otherwise our League Two survival might be down to just how many fixtures Macclesfield Town fail to fulfil.

I would like to wish a Happy Christmas and, especially, a successful New Year to all the players, management and staff at Crawley Town. Included in those wishes are the readers of this column. I am frequently surprised by the expressions of appreciation I receive.

Thank you all and “Come On You Reds!”