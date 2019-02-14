Northampton Town skipper looking for his side to redeem themselves against Crawley Town

Northampton captain Aaron Pierre says the Cobblers are determined to ‘redeem’ themselves in front of their own supporters when they return home for this Saturday’s visit of Crawley Town.

Beaten 4-0 by Colchester United on their last out at the PTS, Northampton have responded by collecting four points from back-to-back away games at Tranmere and Lincoln over the past week.

Jordan Turnbull

Hopefully at home we’ll make it more of a footballing game, get the ball down and be exciting to watch.

But this Saturday will be their first return to home soil since they were booed off after losing to Colchester, and Pierre says his team are keen to make amends against Crawley, who currently sit one place and two points beneath the Cobblers in League Two.

“We have to redeem ourselves on our own turf in front of our fans after what happened in the Colchester game,” admitted the centre-back. “And we’re fully prepared to do that.

“It’s been a very good week for us and we’ve got more confidence now - we’ve got to take that into the next game. We’ll give our all and make sure we put things right.”

Fellow defender Jordan Turnbull, who’s been playing in midfield lately, missed the Colchester game through injury but he too feels a sense of responsibility to put things right and give Cobblers fans something to cheer with an ‘attacking’ and hopefully winning home performance.

He added: “I think everyone was very disappointed after last week’s performance and result at home, so to come away with four points from Tuesday night and Saturday is very positive.

“I think these past two games have been a fight and a battle but hopefully at home we’ll make it more of a footballing game, get the ball down and be exciting to watch. We want to be attacking and score some goals.

“We also want another clean sheet because we haven’t had one in a while. We’re just looking forward to getting back home and the boys are excited to push on and build on the result at Lincoln.”