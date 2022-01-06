Northampton Town v Crawley Town: Everything Reds manager John Yems and defender Joel Lynch said in the press conference
Defender Joel Lynch spoke of his joy at signing a new contract at Crawley Town as he and manager John Yems looked ahead to the Northampton Town trip on Saturday,
Thursday, 6th January 2022, 4:24 pm
Lynch signed an 18-moth contract yesterday (January 5) and he couldn't be happier.
He said: "It's nice to get it over the line. I have been here a long time now and the Gaffer has obviously given me an opportunity when a lot of people wouldn't."
You can see all he and John Yems had to say in the press conference in the video above.
