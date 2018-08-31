'Nothing really changes' - Crawley Town's Morais and Smith ready for new challenge

Felipe Morais and Jimmy Smith are ready for their new challenge after head coach Harry Kewell left Crawley Town to take over at Notts County.

The pair were asked by director of football Selim Gaygusuz asked the pair to take training today and organise the team for the trip to Oldham Athletic tomorrow.

Felipe Morais in action against Bury

Speaking to the club's website, the pair said nothng changes and they know what they need to do.

Morais said: "Selim gave us a call and asked us if we could take the team until we find a new manager. Obviously the gaffer has gone but we are getting on as normal.

"We have had a good day’s training here and the lads are still buzzing. It was nice and feisty in training and we are looking forward to the Oldham game."

Smith said: "We have been seeing stuff in the media and in the papers and we knew it could happen today and obviously it’s done now and Selim spoke to us this morning and wanted us to take training and get organised for Saturday as well.

"Training went well today and everyone is on board with how we want to go about things. We are all looking forward to Saturday and we are just on getting the three points.

"Last couple of games we have done well and we are in a good position and we know that getting a positive result Saturday is very important for us."

Morais added: "It seems positive so far. We have never been in charge before there’s no hiding away from that but all we can do is be as organised as we can and we have been in the game a long time and we know we need to do. We need to be organised and we will definitely make sure we are before Saturday and I can almsot guarantee that.

"We know how Oldham play, I have played for Oldham myself, I know all about the club.

"We will be looking at their team, looking at their shape and doing our due diligence, as we would every game.

"Nothing really changes. We just need to make sure all the lads get all the information we need. Playing wise we have been playing really well so nothing changes on that front. We are looking forward to it. And we sare looking forward to the future. As p[layers these things happen, managers come and go.

"We just need to carry on and we represent Crawley Town and we are here for a while. I have signed a three year deal and I am not going anywhere so I am determined for this not to change the progression I want for the club and what I want personally."

