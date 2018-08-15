Oakwood boss Gilbert insists: ‘It was close’

Oakwood manager Mark Gilbert believes Saturday’s 4-1 defeat at home to Midhurst & Easebourne in the Peter Bentley Cup flattered the winners.

Oaks actually took the lead in the seventh minute through Aiden Cawte, who chipped the ‘keeper before ‘Hurst progressed through to the second round thanks to goals by Bradley Miles, Liam Dreckmann (two) and Grant Radmore.

Gilbert said: “The scoreline suggests we were thrashed, but that was not the case, we looked promising for the season ahead.

“Aiden’s goal was quality and we also hit the post or bar three times.

“We should have got something from the game. We weren’t too far away.

“We had a lot of new players and it takes time to gel. We’ll get there.”

Oakwood: Jenner, Jobbins, Basilio, Dunster, Manville, Routley, Piller, Bidgood, Ciontu-Ionut, Cawte, Saunders

Attendance: 18