Oakwood to host special charity day for Mark Lay

Oakwood Football Club is hosting a charity fundraising day for the Mark Lay Charity Foundation today (Saturday) from 11am onwards.

Lay was a former coach and manager at Oakwood and so too at Horley Town where he built-up a great relationship with coaches and players.

Oakwood are hosting a fundraising day which will see events like five-a-side tournaments, hairdressing, and other fundraising activities.

Lay died in August of 2017 and the foundation was created soon after his passing by his daughter Josephine and son Thomas.

The Mark Lay Foundation aims to gift families who are living with cancer a financial grant towards a holiday.

Lay had previously spent time fundraising and working with charities while in treatment.

Current Oakwood manager Mark Gilbert described Lay as ‘well respected and liked by everyone.’

“Mark had a relationship with everyone and he was well respected and liked by everyone. He always had a smile on his face.

“He was a lovely well-respected fellow who had a massive grin on his face and had time for everyone. He was just a very nice guy.”

The event will be hosted at Oakwood’s ground in Tinsley Lane off Gatwick Road in Crawley on Saturday at 11am. To find out more about The Mark Lay foundation at: www.marklayfoundation.org.uk