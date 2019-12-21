Oldham Athletic 2-1 Crawley Town: Reds suffer first defeat under Yems against Oldham

Crawley Twon remain without a win in League Two since October 12 following a 2-1 defeat at struggling Oldham Athletic this (Saturday) afternoon.

Lewis Young struck midway through the first half to give the Reds the lead at half-time.

But second-half goals from David Wheater and Mohamed Maouche consigned Crawley to their first defeat under head coach John Yems.

The result sees The People's Pension Stadium outfit fall from 16th in the table to 19th.

Crawley are now level on points with place-below Oldham after taking 23 points from 22 games.

After a relatively quiet opening quarter of an hour, the Reds sprung into life.

Young marauded forward from the right back position. The defender bombed into the are before unleashing an arrowed shot past Oldham keeper Zeus De La Paz to give Crawley an 18th minute lead.

The Reds looked to press their advantage. Ashley Nathaniel-George saw an effort deflected behind for a corner before Bez Lubala fired a free-kick over the bar.

The Latics came close to restoring parity six minutes before the break. Désiré Segbé Azankpo header millimetres past Glenn Morris' post after a corner.

But Crawley should have gone into half-time two goals to the good. In the second minute of stoppage time, a short corner found Nathaniel-George who fired inches over the crossbar.

The second half began with Oldham winning a succession of corners as they looked to level.

And the hosts did get the equalising goal on 50 minutes. Former Middlesbrough and Bolton Wanderers defender Wheater leapt highest from a corner to bullet a header past Morris.

The setback didn't deter Crawley. The visitors retained the ball well and looked to control the game.

But the Latics went ahead on the hour mark. Maouche was sent through after a great through ball and the Frenchman coolly slotted the ball past Morris.

Two minutes later the Reds had an excellent chance to get back on level terms. Nathaniel-George breezed past two Oldham defenders before laying the ball off Tarryn Allarakhia.

The midfielder went for goal but his shot agonisingly clip post before going wide.

Substitute Mason Bloomfield was in the thick of the action with 15 minutes to go. The Norwich City loanee beat two Latics men before firing over.

Bloomfield then did will to hold off his defender and find Nathaniel-George. The Crawley winger couldn't find enough space but unleashed a shot that went wide.

With eight minutes remaining Scott Wilson was put through in goal but the striker could only shoot over the bar.

The Reds did have one last chance to level before full-time. Goalscorer Young delivered a perfect cross for Lubala but the striker couldn't apply the finishing touch.

Crawley Town: Morris, Young, Tunnicliffe, McNerney, Doherty, Lubala, Bulman, Ferguson, Nathaniel-George (Camara 83), Palmer, Allarakhia (Bloomfield 67). Unused: Jones, Dallison, Francomb, Sendles-White, Galach.