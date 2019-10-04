'On Monday I'm the best and Tuesday I'm the worst' Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino speaks out ahead of Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino insists he will not walk away and will make his team successful again after their 7-2 thumping against Bayern Munich in the Champions League.

Pochettino came out fighting in a lively press conference ahead of Tottenham's Premier League fixture at Brighton this Saturday (12.30pm). The Brighton match featured little on the agenda as Pochettino was taken to task on their Champions League loss and his future following the hefty loss to the Bundesliga giants.

The Tottenham manager was adamant he will not walk away and believes he will find a way to be successful again at the club. "A result like this brings consequences, it brings a lot of opinions and criticism it is normal," said Pochettino

"There is no doubt we are staying together and we are going to find the way to be successful again. I really believe. I have no doubt the players always want to do their best to win. They play for themselves, for their families and then for the club and the coaching staff. I don’t doubt their commitment.

"This is a moment to stay all together. It doesn’t only happen at Spurs but all clubs in the world. In the end all that happens is we lost a game. No doubt we stay all together and we find a way to be successful again. No doubt. I think every single press conference we have talked about my future. I hope we are still talking, in five years more, about my future here."

Despite the doom and gloom around Spurs, and despite key players at the club running down their contracts and eyeing moves away, the manager has steered Tottenham to sixth in the Premier League standings after seven matches, just one point off the top four. Is that a crisis? Not according Brighton head coach Graham Potter, who had high praise for his counterpart.

"I think he is a top manager," said Potter. "Restructured into a new stadium, not competed in terms of resources at the top but still in the top four and above big teams. I really like his team. They are flexible, Champions League finalists...he has done a wonderful job. Tuesday was a disappointing result for them against a top team who were very clinical on the night.

"The margins can go against you and if Tottenham were as clinical as Bayern, they could have been 3-0 up in the game. Bayern grew into the game and were very clinical. It was not a seven game but that is something that can happen with the quality they have. That is the level they are working at. We focus on ourselves. It is a home game against a top team with a top manager and we have to play well."

With Serge Aurier suspended following his sending off against Southampton, Pochettino hinted that midfielder Moussa Sissoko will play at right-back against Brighton.