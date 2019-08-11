'Our new signings show the target of the club' - Crawley Town boss Gabriele Cioffi after victory over Salford

Crawley Town manager Gabriele Cioffi said his ten new signings bring 'desire, physicality, pace and skill' to the side.

In their first home game of the season, Reds bounced back from defeat at Carlisle to convincingly see off newly promoted Salford City.

Goals from new signings Bez Lubala and Nathan Ferguson were the difference in a game which saw Crawley take 30 shots against a side, widely tipped for promotion to League One.

Cioffi said: "I am happy with the signings. We have showed the target of the club.

"We have players with desire, physicality, pace, skill and I am pleased with what I can see. The first step is getting 50 points and my first goal is to make them feel as one. Together, we are a strong bunch."

Ollie Palmer and Filipe Morais were regular starters under Cioffi last season but were both brought off the bench yesterday afternoon. Cioffi pointed to the importance of strength in depth and competition for places, as his side look to finish higher up the table.

He added: "If you have a competitive squad, the competition is there for everyone.

"Ollie and Filipe are good players and [George] Francomb is a good player. This doesn't mean they have to play all the games. They serve the squad.

"[Lubala and Ferguson] had good performances. Josh Doherty had an amazing performance.

"When there is competition, there is more desire."

Cioffi was also asked about the importance of his side finding the consistency they have been desperately lacking in recent seasons.

"It's about the mentality," he said.

"We show the will to not concede and the will to score. When you do this, you have to, as manager, be happy.

"We can't be emotional as some parts of our environment are allowed to be. We have to be rational."

