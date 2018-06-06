Paul Cooper quits Crawley Down Gatwick

Crawley Down Gatwick manager Paul Cooper has resigned to spend more time with his children.

The Anvils boss has admitted it was a difficult decision to take but he needed to take a break from the game.

He revealed: “It’s been a really hard decision and very tough but I have resigned from Crawley Down.

“The main reasons are to spend more time with my young family and to take a break from football.

“I am going miss it but I think it’s the right thing to do right now.”

Cooper admitted he needed to take a step back from the game after 13 years running teams.

He said: “I have been managing now for 13 years straight, going back to when I first started as a player/manager in the West Sussex League.

“It’s been a huge part of my life and in this role you never really stop thinking about the team and players.

“Even once the season finishes it’s probably the busiest time for a manager and I just felt mentally I needed to step away from it.

“I want to be around more for my four children as you never get these years back.”

Cooper enjoyed his four years at Crawley Down.

He said: “I loved my time there are some top people involved who do so much hard work for the club.

“Donal and his wife Jackie work tirelessly non-stop off the pitch and in his tenure as chairman, together with the secretary Mick Martin the club is now in a really good place.

“We worked well together and I am sure things will continue on the up.

Cooper added: “The new manager, James Day, has been my assistant for a few years now and in stepping up provides real stability and knowledge of the game – so it’s the right appointment.”