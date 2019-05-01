Paul Faili to stay on as manager after keeping Three Bridges up

Three Bridges manager Paul Faili with assistant manager Keith George.'Picture by Jon Rigby
Three Bridges manager Paul Faili will stay on as boss after coming back to steer his club to safety.

A 2-0 win last week away to Whitstable Town got them over the line to stay in the Bostik League for another season.

This was followed on Saturday by another 2-1 win at home to Whitstable Town, despite being reduced to nine men.

The result means Bridges have finished 14th out of 20 teams and were a comfortable 14 points above the relegation zone.

It was a different situation in March with Bridges lying bottom of the form table and were third from bottom in the division with just one point out of a possible 27.

Previous manager Martin Dynan left the club and chairman Faili put himself back in charge of the team and in nine matches gained 14 points out of a possible 27.

He said: “I am very pleased with the way it’s gone - the whole club has pulled together to keep us up.

“I would like to thank my club captain Jamie Crellin for being a huge help to the management team as has my long-term assistant Keith George.

“Also Nathan Koo-Boothe came back after a period away from football and was a big part in my management team.

“We were working as more of a co-operative system than a traditional team.

“Having a couple of younger people closer in age to the players helped put them at ease.

“I wasn’t bothered about how we got them but I knew we had to get out there and win.”