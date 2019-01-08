Peterborough United confirm Lee Tomlin return, Charlton sign Preston North End goalkeeper - League 1 and League 2 live blog Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... It's Day Eight of the January window - and League One and Two clubs' transfer business is beginning to take shape. Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh. Sunderland are closing in on loan deal for highly-rated Irish defender Jimmy Dunn Is Portsmouth’s Danny Rose about to join Crawley Town? Crawley Wasps boss Paul Walker compares Arsenal FA Cup draw with Crawley Town playing Manchester United