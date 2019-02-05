Picture gallery of action from Crawley Wasps' historic FA Cup fourth round clash with Arsenal Women Crawley Wasps lost to Arsenal 4-0 but won many friends as they showed they are ready to compete at higher levels on what was a huge occasion. A total of 1,550 fans packed into the Tinsley Lane ground which they rent from Oakwood. 1. Gunners go on the attack Crawley Wasps line-up their wall as Arsenal's Dutch international Danielle Van de Donk takes a free-kick. jpimedia Buy a Photo Crawley Wasps and Arsenal battle for the ball. jpimedia Buy a Photo Crawley Wasps striker Sian Heather is challenged by an Arsenal opponent jpimedia Buy a Photo Crawley Wasps striker Sian Heather. jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5