Crawley Wasps players thank the fans for their support as they leave the field.

Picture gallery of action from Crawley Wasps' historic FA Cup fourth round clash with Arsenal Women

Crawley Wasps lost to Arsenal 4-0 but won many friends as they showed they are ready to compete at higher levels on what was a huge occasion.

A total of 1,550 fans packed into the Tinsley Lane ground which they rent from Oakwood.

Crawley Wasps line-up their wall as Arsenal's Dutch international Danielle Van de Donk takes a free-kick.

1. Gunners go on the attack

Crawley Wasps and Arsenal battle for the ball.
Crawley Wasps striker Sian Heather is challenged by an Arsenal opponent
Crawley Wasps striker Sian Heather.
