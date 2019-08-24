Player ratings: Who shone and who struggled for Brighton against Southampton
How did the Albion players rate against Southampton at the Amex?
Ian Hine gives his verdict on the individual performances.
1. Angus Gunn 6-10
No real saves to make throughout the game. Well protected by his defence
2. Bednarek 6-10
Tidy in the heart of defence and grew as the game progressed. Out-paced by Trossard a couple of times.
2019 Getty Images
3. Dale Stephens 6-10
Great early tackle to dispossess Redmond and marshalled ground in front of back three. Faded in second half as Southampton pushed forward. Subbed after 77 minutes
4. Dan Burn 8-10
Man of the Match performance. Caught in possession a couple of times but very solid. Ventured forward at every opportunity as an extra wing-back. Ran himself into the ground
View more