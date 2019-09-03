Player sent off after 'he throws his boot at the referee'

A player has been sent off tonight (Tuesday) after 'he threw his boot at the referee'.

The incident happened in the Peter Bentley Challenge Cup match between Selsey and Horley Town.

Selsey FC tweeted: "53 mins sees the @HorleyTownFC number 11 sent off in bizarre fashion. He calls for a foul which is not given and in his frustration he throws his boot at the referee. Referee Dawson quite rightly administers the red card."

Horley had taken the lead before Joe Bennett equalised two minutes after the red card.

The game went into extra time.