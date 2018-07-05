Poleon turned down other offers to join Reds for regular football under Kewell

The attraction of regular football and the pull of playing under Harry Kewell played a big part in Dominic Poleon turning down other offers to join Crawley Town.

The 24-year-old, who can also play in wide areas, has played his career in the Championship and League One and joins on a two-year deal for an undisclosed fee.

Having started his career at Leeds United, he has played at Oldham Athletic, AFC Wimbledon and latterly Bradford City.

He has also had loan spells with Bury and Sheffield United.

The Londoner is excited to get going at Reds and had a number of other offers which he turned down to head to the Broadfield Stadium.

He said: "It's an opportunity to play, I think it's about time I myself and found my base. I liked what the manager (Harry Kewell) said and I decided to come here.

"I had other offers, but after speaking to the gaffer it was a bit of a no-brainer for me to come down here for football reasons.

"I know a few of the lads, Lewis, George and Ollie, so no doubt they will make me feel welcome. I am just looking forward to seeing the squad and hopefully adding the quality I have got to help the boys do well."