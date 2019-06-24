Portsmouth remain keen on Blackpool defender, Sunderland fans told to forget about Maddison - League 1 and League 2 latest

Peterborough chairman Darren MacAnthony has told Sunderland fans to forget about Marcus Maddison because Director of Football Operations Richard Hill "doesn't rate" him. (Various)

Portsmouth remain keen on Blackpool defender Curtis Tilt but could soon be priced out of a deal due to a potential fee and wage demands. (The Sun)

Doncaster Rovers chief executive Gavin Baldwin says the club has received from a ‘high calibre of names.’ for the vacant managerial role. (Doncaster Free Press)

Blackpool are set to offer Luton Town target Marc Bola a new contract. If turned down, the full-back will likely to sold to the Hatters. (The Sun)

The Seasiders have joined Swindon Town in the race to sign Bradford striker Eoin Doyle. He scored in a 3-2 defeat for the Bantams at Bloomfield Road last September. (The Sun)

Free agent Nicky Ajose is considering up offers Blackpool, Exeter City and Lincoln City following his release from Charlton Athletic. (Daily Mail)

AFC Wimbledon face a battle to keep hold of striker Joe Piggot with Reading weighing up a £250,000 bid for the 18-goal man. (Daily Mail)

Tranmere Rovers and Bradford City both want to sign free agent James Vaughan following his release by Wigan Athletic. (The Sun)

Plymouth Argyle boss Ryan Lowe has added Jay O'Shea to his list of targets from old club Bury alongside Danny Mayor and Nicky Maynard. (The Sun)

Oxford United want to bring former Rangers defender Danny Wilson back to England having joined MLS side Colorado Rapids in January 2018. (Daily Record)

Shrewsbury Town striker Aaron Amadi-Holloway is in advanced talks to join Robbie Fowler's Brisbane Roar. (Football Insider)

Hibernian are weighing up a £250,000 move for Forest Green Rovers striker Christian Doidge after ending their interest in Reading's £1m-rated Marc McNulty. (Daily Record)

Liverpool goalkeeper Shamal George is close to ending a decade spell at Anfield by signing for Swindon Town on a free transfer. (Daily Mail)

Colchester United star Sammie Szmodics is expected to move to the Championship this summer with Derby, Bristol City and Hull readying a move. (Sky Sports)