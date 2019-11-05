Portsmouth visit Crawley Wasps as both sides 'strive for three points'

Crawley Wasps can return to the top of the FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division on Sunday when they host Portsmouth.

The game at East Grinstead Town’s East Court stadium kicks off at 2pm.

Wasps are currently second behind Watford, but only on goal difference – and with the Hornets not in action this weekend, a draw or better will put Paul Walker’s side back at the summit.

Portsmouth sit eighth in the 12-team league but have games in hand on most of the field after postponements – and boss Jay Sadler was named manager of the month for October.

“We’re very much looking forward to the game, it’s almost got a derby feel to it,” Walker said.

“I expect a high quality game of football, between two sides striving for the three points.

“Portsmouth are unbeaten in October, so they’re in a good vein of form. It’s going to be a very competitive game.”

It will be Walker’s 125th game in charge since being appointed in the summer of 2015 – in that time, he’s led the club to two promotions, three League Cup finals, three County Cup finals and a game against Arsenal in the fourth round of the Women’s FA Cup.

“To be involved in women’s football at this particular time, with this revolution going on, is inspiring”, Walker added.

“But it’s about the players, what’s put around them in terms of the staff, and the committee. We’ve got some real talent, a superb coaching team and the future is really bright.”

Wasps' first and reserve teams did not play on Sunday, but the Development Squad lost 5-1 to Mole Valley Women in the South East Counties League Cup. Nicholle Smith scored Wasps' goal.