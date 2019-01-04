Portsmouth winger tracked by FOUR Championship clubs, ex-Sunderland midfielder signs for Charlton Athletic ahead of tomorrow's clash - League 1 and League 2 live blog

It's Day Four of the January window - and League One and Two have already turned up the heat on their transfer business.

Stay tuned throughout the day for all the latest news and breaking transfer speculation from across the two divisions. Don't forget to refresh.

Leeds United, Middlebrough, Nottingham Forest and West Brom are all interested in Portsmouth attacker Jamal Lowe - according to Football Insider

Leeds United, Middlebrough, Nottingham Forest and West Brom are all interested in Portsmouth attacker Jamal Lowe - according to Football Insider