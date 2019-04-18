Preview to Crawley Town's visit to Exeter City

Good Friday brings another tricky game as Crawley travel to play-off chasing Exeter.

However, the side will be on a high following last wee'ks win at Yeovil, which gave them a huge boost towards survival.

Just a few points will be all that is needed now for it to be confirmed Crawley will be playing in League Two next season.

Meanwhile Exeter will know they still need to win a few games to confirm their place in the play-offs.

They currently occupy the final play-off spot with Carlisle, Colchester, Swindon, Stevenage and Newport all looking to overtake them.

They are in a comfortable position to get play-offs as it stands and three wins from the last four games would confirm a play-off spot.

Both teams both have something to play for so it should set up to be an interesting game, despite the teams being at opposite sides of the table.

A win and a draw will be enough to keep Crawley up but with our remaining four games all being against teams with something to play for, this won’t be an easy task.

With both Exeter and Carlisle play-off hunting, Notts County scrapping for their lives and Tranmere fighting for automatic promotion there won’t be an easy game remaining as all four teams will be battling to keep their seasons alive.

However, the players spirits should be high following the crucial win at Yeovil last week, a result that was very much needed, in order to survive.

The players should be heading into the Exeter game with lots of momentum behind them as a win and a clean sheet was a huge and much needed result.

Hopefully the Reds can pick up where they left off last time out and get at least a point, so then they know all three points against Notts County will secure safety.