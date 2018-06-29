'Pure Red as a Crawley home shirt should be' - new Crawley Town kit a hit with fans

Crawley Town's new home kit is a hit with the fans.

The club have gone back to a traditional all-red shirt as the new sponsors The People's Pension adorn the front for the first time.

And fans are happy with the new design. Crawley Observer columnist Steve Herbert said on the CRAWLEY TOWN 4 LIFE Facebook page said: "Love it. Pure Red as a Crawley Home shirt should be. None of this Red & White that we’ve had in previous seasons."

Ben Harrington said: "Really nice, best one for a while", while Andy Salmon added: "Liking the fact of less trim with more defined collar and buttons on collar", and Lee Mason said: "Smart looking kit."

Malc Lochead simply puy: "Like it." James Baikie (@BaikieJimmy) tweeted: "Great kit, hopefully we’ll go all the way next season COYR"

The new kit will be worn for the first time on Tuesday, July 17, when the Reds take on Ipswich Town in a friendly at East Grinstead Town FC, kick off 7.30pm. A date on when the new kit will be on sale will be announced next week.

Jimmy Smith models the new kit for the promotional video on the club's website

The away kit will be revealed next Friday.

Fans react to Cox departure: 'Thank God that episode is over'



Tickets on sale for Crawley’s English Open